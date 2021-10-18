Final Call for 2022 Miles Hospital Hall Gallery October 18, 2021 at 11:12 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHospital League Issues Call for ArtistsMiles Call for ArtistsCall for Artists for Miles ShowsCall for Artists for Miles ShowsCall for Miles Show Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!