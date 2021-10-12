Final Weekend for ‘Our Maine’ at Maine Art Gallery October 12, 2021 at 10:15 am Maine Art GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Photography Exhibit Re-Imagines MaineExhibit of Fine Photography at the Maine Art GalleryThe Maine Art Gallery Opens Its First Online ExhibitWomen Artists of Midcoast Maine in West GalleryPhilippe Guillerm Gallery Wraps up ArtWalk Waldoboro with Style Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!