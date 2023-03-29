Franciska Needham Artwork Installed in Maryland School March 29, 2023 at 3:02 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesArtist Lisa Kyle Exhibits at Newcastle RealtyPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason‘Fins and Feathers’ on Display at Rising TideLocal Artists Donate Original Paintings to Fund Local Outreach Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!