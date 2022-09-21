Free Latin Dance Class Submitted article September 21, 2022 at 10:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island ColumnWestport Island Shop Has It All: Coffee, Knitting, and Yoga with AlpacasZumba Gets People Smiling And MovingDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonMark-Making Class at Wildwood Studio Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!