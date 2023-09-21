Free World Music Performances at Lithgow Library Oct. 17 September 21, 2023 at 10:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFinnish String Ensemble at Schooner CoveIrish Fiddle Concert in New HarborSkidompha Strummers Perform Aug. 26The Skidompha SkoopDuquette at Bremen Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!