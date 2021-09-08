Fundraiser to Support Maine Country Music Hall of Fame September 8, 2021 at 9:14 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCountry Music Hall of Fame Benefit at Pemaquid Lighthouse ParkKatahdin Valley Boys in Round PondJacob Jolliff Band at The Opera HouseBlue Cheese Bluegrass Band to Play in WaldoboroViolettes in Concert in Nobleboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!