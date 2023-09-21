Gospel Concert in Waldoboro Sept. 23 September 21, 2023 at 11:21 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDeb and Barry Shirk Minister Through Song In Waldoboro Sept. 23‘A New Beginning’ Ministers Through Song in WaldoboroScott Brunt in ConcertKindred Hearts Coming Back to WaldoboroKindred Hearts Returning to Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!