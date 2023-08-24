Grammy Nominee to Play Opera House Sept. 2 August 24, 2023 at 8:49 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGrammy-Nominated Seth Glier to PerformGrammy-Nominated Seth Glier Returns to Opera House Oct. 1Seth Glier to Rock Opera House on July 1Seth Glier in Concert at Opera House Aug. 25Peppino D’Agostino in Concert at Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!