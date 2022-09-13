Great Art for Great Reads Auction Ends Soon Submitted article September 13, 2022 at 11:00 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGreat Art for Great Reads Reception and Art AuctionA Call to Artists for Online AuctionA Call to Artists for Online AuctionWaldoboro Art Auction Ends This WeekWaldoboro Library Calls for Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!