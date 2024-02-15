Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine Rallies Artists to Combat Rising Home Construction Costs February 15, 2024 at 9:48 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOriginal Wall Art Builds Walls for Families in NeedDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperRiver Arts’ Silent Auction to End April 6Pears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!