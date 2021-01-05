Halcyon & Friends Live from The Waldo stage January 5, 2021 at 3:44 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHalcyon to Present ‘Music on the Medomak’Family Concert to Benefit Waldo TheatreFamily Concert on Dec. 8 to Benefit Waldo TheatreHalcyon String Quartet ConcertWatershed Photographs and Live Music at Medomak Arts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!