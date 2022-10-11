Hanna Debuts with the Watts Hall Band Submitted article October 11, 2022 at 10:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesIrish Music Concert at The Little Brown ChurchHistoric Pemaquid Art Gallery is Up and Running for 91st SeasonSeeing Maine through Eyes of Three Female ArtistsDon Campbell Band at The Lincoln Home Sept. 23Pre-Waldoboro Day Dance with Backlash Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!