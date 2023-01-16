Harbor Theater January 16, 2023 at 2:32 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHarbor Theater‘Beethoven’ Starts New Music Series at Harbor Theater‘Beethoven’ Starts New Music Series at Harbor TheaterAt the LincolnDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!