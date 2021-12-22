Harbor Theater December 22, 2021 at 2:36 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHarbor TheaterThe Bolshoi Ballet Brings ‘The Nutcracker’ to Lincoln TheaterHarbor TheaterAt the LincolnHeartwood’s Fourth Annual ‘Merry Christmas, George Bailey!’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!