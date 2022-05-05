Harbor Theater May 5, 2022 at 1:44 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonLincoln TheaterKefauver Studio & Gallery Opens With ‘Taste Of Pemaquid’ ShowKefauver Studio & Gallery Call For ArtistsCall for Entries for ‘Taste Of the Peninsula’ Art Show Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!