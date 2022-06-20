Harbor Theater June 20, 2022 at 3:25 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPiano Music by Dennis BoydWeymouth in Outdoor Concert at Sheepscot GeneralPrize-Winning Country Singer Performing in WhitefieldStudents Present ‘The Tailor’ and ‘The Most Dangerous Game’Walter Weymouth to Perform Outdoors at Sheepscot General Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!