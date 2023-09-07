Harbor Theater Celebrates Members with Free ‘Hangdog’ Showing September 7, 2023 at 9:53 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine in the Movies Festival Coming to Harbor TheaterThis Week at Harbor TheaterEdgecomb Eddy School NewsHarbor Theater to Celebrate First Year as Nonprofit with Gala EventHarbor Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!