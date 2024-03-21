Harbor Theater Exhibition on Screen Features Impressionists March 21, 2024 at 8:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThis Week at Harbor Theater‘I, Claude Monet’ at Lincoln TheaterArt Film Explores Interplay Between Artists and HorticultureExhibition on Screen Series Returns to Harbor Theater Oct. 20River Arts Calls for ‘Land and Sea’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!