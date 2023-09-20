Hearty Roots Program at Harbor Theater Sept. 24 September 20, 2023 at 4:56 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOutdoor Film Fest at Down EastNew Documentary ‘Into the Light’ to Screen at Lincoln TheaterFree Film Highlights Maine Conservation ProgramsBlind Athlete Rides Rapids in ‘The Weight of Water’‘Escape Fire’ Film on Health Care to Screen Dec. 15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!