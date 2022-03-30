Henhouse Prowlers Concert April 2 March 30, 2022 at 9:18 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBluegrass Group Mile Twelve in ConcertAlison Brown and Band in ConcertLonely Heartstring Band in Concert March 25Upcoming Concerts at Opera HouseGaelic Storm to Hit Opera House Stage June 8 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!