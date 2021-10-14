Heritage Winds to Play Opera House Oct. 23 October 14, 2021 at 12:36 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMother’s Day Weekend Kicks Off Summer Concert Series at Opera HouseUSAF Heritage of America Brass Band in Concert Oct. 13Award-Winning Skerryvore in Concert Oct. 2Paul Sullivan’s ‘Christmas in Maine’ at Opera HouseMatt Nakoa in Concert July 15 at the Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!