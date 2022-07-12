Hiss Golden Messenger Live at Waldo Theatre Submitted article July 12, 2022 at 9:56 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBluegrass Group Mile Twelve in ConcertGuitarist Ed Gerhard at Opera HouseOldHat Stringband to Play Lincoln Theater Oct. 24Concert at Old Jefferson Town HouseJonathan Waldo Solo Retrospective Show at Hasenfus Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!