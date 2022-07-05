Historical Association Offers Two Ways to Learn about Maine’s First Woman Novelist Submitted article July 5, 2022 at 11:45 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorical Exhibit Features ‘Women Writers of Lincoln County’Wiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionExhibit Highlights Seafaring Traditions of Early Tattoo ArtA Good Story Well Told: ‘Bright Star’ to Open at the Lincoln Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!