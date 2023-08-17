Horst and Spencer at the Pemaquid Art Gallery August 17, 2023 at 10:10 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Art Gallery Welcomes Four New Artists, Three Guest ArtistsLocal Watercolor Artists at Pemaquid Art GalleryHorst Artwork at Lincolnhealth – Miles CampusPemaquid Art Gallery Features Watercolorists Julie Nixon and Kathleen HorstPears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!