Humorist to Perform in Boothbay Harbor July 27 July 26, 2023 at 4:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Humorist Tim Sample Coming to Opera HouseMaine Humorist Tim Sample on Stage July 18Maine Humorist Tim Sample Returns July 18Humorist to Emcee ‘Drive in For Democracy’Ruth Moody Band in Concert at Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!