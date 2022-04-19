Hutchins to Perform with Tapestry Singers April 19, 2022 at 9:04 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTapestry Singers in Concert in JuneTapestry Singers Award GiftTapestry Singers to Hold AuditionsWelcoming Back Tapestry SingersTapestry Singers Holding Auditions Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!