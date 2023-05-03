IMAX Films Released for Special Screenings at Lincoln Theater May 3, 2023 at 4:26 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBlind Athlete Rides Rapids in ‘The Weight of Water’Kendal Mountain Film Festival Comes to Lincoln TheaterAt the LincolnDaponte String Quartet Opens New Series May 4Pears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!