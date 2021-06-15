‘In the Heights’ and Cinematographer at Lincoln Theater June 15, 2021 at 3:36 pm Lincoln TheaterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘9 to 5: The Musical’ Coming to Lincoln TheaterAt the LincolnDancing Feet and Boots to Come to Lincoln Theater ScreenFred Rogers Colleague at Film’s Opening NightHeartwood Theater Summer Camps Filling Up Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!