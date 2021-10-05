Indigenous Peoples’ Day Weekend Concerts at The Opera House October 5, 2021 at 8:52 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFiddle-Cello Duo Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas in ConcertRodney Crowell in Concert Memorial Day WeekendAdam Ezra Group in Concert at Opera HouseDuoDuo in Concert at Opera House May 25Professor Louie and the Cromatix celebrate 50th Anniversary of Woodstock Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!