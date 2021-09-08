Italian Guitarist Beppe Gambetta in Concert Sept. 25 September 8, 2021 at 9:16 am The Opera House at Boothbay HarborYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Concerts with John Gorka and Peppino D’AgostinoRob Ickes and Trey Hensley Coming to Opera HouseBluegrass Group Mile Twelve in ConcertOpening Reception for Impressionism Show at Wiscasset Bay GallerySinger-Songwriter John Gorka at Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!