Japanese Transformations at Gold/Smith Gallery Submitted article July 11, 2022 at 2:22 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJohn Wissemann’s Colored Pencil Drawings at Gold/Smith GalleryWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperWissemann to Exhibit at Gold/Smith Gallery, Boothbay Harbor‘Mali’ Series at Gold/Smith GalleryTime Shift at the Maine Art Gallery Through May 28 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!