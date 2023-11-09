‘Java and Jams’ Fundraiser at Lincoln Academy Nov. 16 November 9, 2023 at 8:47 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesYouth Auditions for ‘West Side Story’Dorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonLincoln Academy and Heartwood Theater Construct Outdoor Pavilion‘Guys and Dolls’ Choreography Gets Boost from Broadway‘Aladdin, Jr.’ at Heartwood July 14-15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!