Jean Kigel’s 22nd Annual Eastern View Exhibit August 10, 2021 at 9:54 am Jean Kigel GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Sense of Time and Place’ Show at Gallery OneKigel to Present ‘Eastern Reaches’ Asian Brush Painting ShowArtists Pacy and Wiley Provide Contrasts at PemaquidLocal Watercolor Artists at Pemaquid Art GalleryArtist Judy Nixon’s ‘Floral Feast’ at PWA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!