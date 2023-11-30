Jewelry Day at the Rutherford Library Dec. 9 November 30, 2023 at 11:52 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Jewelry Appraisals at the South Bristol Rutherford LibraryRutherford Library Presents Paintings by Todd LincolnJoy Vaughan Journal Art at Carey GalleryRutherford Library Presents Quilt Show in JanuarySarah Wilde at the Rutherford Library Through October Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!