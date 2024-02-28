Jud Caswell Kicks Off 2024 Music Season At The Merry Barn February 28, 2024 at 4:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGawler & Tischler Bring Rich Traditions and New Music to Merry Barn on Nov. 4Jud Caswell Comes to Bremen Aug. 31Songs from Slaid Cleaves’ New Album at Darrows BarnSinger-Songwriter Plays the Merry Barn Dec. 9Castlebay to Perform at Merry Barn’s ‘Stories from the Sea’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!