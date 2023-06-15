Julie Oliver at Saltwater Artists Gallery June 15, 2023 at 9:03 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Potter at Saltwater Artists GalleryMary Buergin at Saltwater Artists GallerySaltwater Artists Gallery Opens May 26Lockhart Art at Saltwater Artists GalleryTime Shift at the Maine Art Gallery Through May 28 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!