Kay Miller Art Show at Rutherford Library Submitted article November 3, 2022 at 11:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKay Miller Art at Bremen LibraryPrintmaker at Saltwater GalleryUpcoming Art at Damariscotta River GrillDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonPears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!