Kefauver and Kilburn Offer a Study in Contrasts Submitted article September 16, 2022 at 3:30 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonKlein and Spencer’s Fresh Approach to Painting at Pemaquid Art GalleryArt Exhibit at Rising Tide Community MarketArtists of Spiritual Calm at Pemaquid Art GalleryWell-Known Painters Kilburn and Hallett Exhibiting at Pemaquid Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!