Kerr+Jones Season’s End Reception Oct. 5 September 28, 2023 at 9:03 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Exhibits at Down East GalleryNature Inspires Glass Art at StableDamariscotta Eastern Star to Host Annual BazaarRiver Arts Call to ArtistsCall to Artists for Holiday Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!