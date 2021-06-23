‘Kevin Beers: 25 Years and Counting’ June 23, 2021 at 9:24 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonFeatured Artists, PemaquidGleason Fine Art Features Kevin Beers: Points of LightColeman Exhibits at LincolnHealth’s Miles CampusTidemark Gallery Hosts Pre-Christmas Party Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!