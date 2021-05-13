Kindred Hearts Concert May 15 May 13, 2021 at 9:09 am Kindred Hearts Concert May 15You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKindred Hearts Coming Back to WaldoboroKindred Hearts Gospel Concert in WaldoboroKindred Hearts Returning to WaldoboroKindred Hearts Returns to WaldoboroMusic Ministry of Kindred Hearts Under the Tent Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!