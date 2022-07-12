King Ro Players’ Performance to Benefit New Harbor United Methodist Church Submitted article July 12, 2022 at 9:07 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTrioli Benefit Performance in New Harbor Well ReceivedNew Harbor Church Issues Invitation to ‘Come Hear the Music’Natalya Kay Irish Fiddle ConcertIrish Fiddle Concert in New HarborJoin Bristol Musicians to Play at Russell Parish Hall Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!