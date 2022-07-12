LA Alumni Revive Linaca Music Festival to Benefit Performing Arts Programs Submitted article July 12, 2022 at 10:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKenari Quartet to Perform Oct. 11 in Boothbay HarborAt the LincolnRiver Arts, LA Announce 10th Annual LA Student Art ExhibitLA Junior Named to All-National Honor EnsemblesLA Sophomore is All-State Saxophonist Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!