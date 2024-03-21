LA One Act Cast Wins Regionals March 21, 2024 at 9:02 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Academy Wins Regional Theater ContestLA Original Production ‘Silk Cove’ Opens March 25LA Theater Presents Original Play ‘Jack’ in Online One-Act FestivalLA’s One Act Play to Preview March 2LA One-Act to Compete March 9 at Regional Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!