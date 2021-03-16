LA Theater Presents Original Play ‘Jack’ in Online One-Act Festival March 16, 2021 at 9:38 am Lincoln AcademyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA’s One Act Play to Preview March 2Heartwood, LA Undertake ‘West Side Story’ TogetherReview: Heartwood Theater Brings ‘Most Dangerous Game’ to LifeLA Theater Prevails in 2020Heartwood, LA Present Centerstage ’16 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!