LA Theater Prevails in 2020 November 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Guys and Dolls’ at LA Sells OutHeartwood and LA to Present ‘Guys and Dolls’Heartwood Presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’First National Bank Supports HeartwoodHeartwood, LA Undertake ‘West Side Story’ Together Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!