Last Chance at Yellow Church Gallery November 19, 2021 at 8:53 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesArtwork on Display at Pop-Up EventGeorge Mason Open House and Studio SaleGeorge Mason to Host Open House Aug. 3Mason Open House Next Two SaturdaysUpcoming Art Open House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!