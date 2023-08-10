Lawn Concert at Waldoboro Public Library August 10, 2023 at 12:03 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Concert at Waldoboro Public LibraryRagtime Comes to the Midcoast Aug. 18-19Wiscasset Schools Showcase ArtsFree Outdoor Concert in JeffersonJud and Sam Caswell Folk Music Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!