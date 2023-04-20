LCCT Presents ‘Cinderella’ Live On Stage May 5-7 April 20, 2023 at 9:27 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAuditions for 2021-22 Season on Aug. 31At the LincolnAt the LincolnBRHS Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’‘King and I’ from Stage to Screen at Lincoln Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!