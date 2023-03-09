Lincoln Theater Presents ‘The Crucible’ From National Theatre Live March 9, 2023 at 9:08 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the Lincoln‘Anything Goes’ on the Lincoln Theater Big ScreenContemporary and Classic Comedies from London’s National TheatreAt the LincolnThe Waldo Theatre Celebrates International Women’s Day with Award Winning Documentary Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!